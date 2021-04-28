The Monroe County Sheriff's Office continues its fight against a lingering, insidious public health emergency: opioid addiction.
In recent weeks, the arrest log has seen a large number of local arrests for trafficking, dealing and possession of drugs such as oxycodone and heroin, as well as cocaine and sometimes even methamphetamine.
On Saturday, a traffic stop on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys led to a 23-year-old Miami motorist being arrested after heroin and other drugs were found in the car.
Cesar Eduardo Diaz Vazquez was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputy Cristian Santos was conducting speed enforcement near Mile Marker 96 on U.S. 1 at approximately 1:51 a.m. when he observed a car traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy saw some marijuana when the driver, identified as Diaz Vazquez, opened the glove box.
Diaz Vazquez stated “there is a lot more” drugs when asked if there was anything else in the vehicle. Diaz Vazquez did not have a medical marijuana card.
A search of the car turned up 14 grams of heroin in separate packaged baggies for sale, three bags of marijuana candies and $881 in suspected drug proceeds.
Diaz Vazquez was taken to jail.