An Iowa man is facing several fishery violations after he was reportedly caught with several snappers and an out of season, under-sized black grouper.
Late last week, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Stallings and Lt. Paul Hein were on land patrol in Islamorada performing resource inspections on individuals actively fishing at the Channel 2 Bridge.
They questioned a man, Son Ly, who explained he had not caught any fish. Officers noticed recently captured fish on the ground near the mans location and his belongings. They again inquired as to whether or not the individual had caught any fish and the man was adamant he had not caught any fish, FWC Bobby Dube said.
Upon inspection of Ly’s cooler and the fish on the ground that had been caught, the officers determined he was in possession of an undersized lane snapper, bits and pieces of two other lane snappers, and a 12-inch black grouper that was also out of season, Dube said.
He admitted to catching all of the fish after his Miranda rights were given, as well as cutting up the lane snappers. Ly was charged with possession of black grouper out of season, possession of undersize black grouper, possession of undersized lane snapper and failure to keep fish in whole condition, Dube said.