The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend up and down the Florida Keys, both on land and on the water.
A 48-year-old Marathon man was arrested Sunday, July 10, on battery and weapons charges after brandishing a gun, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Jan Hans Gasperik was charged with robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery, Linhardt said in a news release.
A 53-year-old male victim told deputies that Gasperik entered his residence on the 100 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Also at the residence was Gasperik’s wife. Gasperik and his wife are known to deputies from previous encounters with law enforcement. The male stated Gasperik entered his residence without his permission and pulled a $500 gold necklace from his neck. The male victim followed Gasperik outside and a fight ensued. Gasperik and his wife left and the male victim went to the American Legion.
The male victim received a phone call from a witness at his residence that Gasperik had returned with a handgun looking for him and was en route to the American Legion. The male victim stated Gasperik tapped a handgun on the glass of the American Legion front doors and then left the scene after he was denied entry.
Multiple deputies responded to Gasperik’s residence on the 500 block of 63rd Court, where they heard a female scream. Deputies took positions at various locations around the residence. They observed Gasperik inside the house with a handgun. They also observed Gasperik push his wife.
Deputies ordered Gasperik and his wife out of the residence. Both exited, but Gasperik exited only after multiple commands were given.
The handgun was found in the house, and Gasperik was taken to jail without bond.
Man arrested after fleeing Deputies
Also on Sunday, a 42-year-old Naples, Florida man was arrested after a brief pursuit on U.S. 1. Carlos Borromeo Martinez Martinez was charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding, Linhardt said.
A southbound Mazda 3 sedan was clocked initially traveling 81 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 76 at approximately 2:36 a.m. Deputies attempted a traffic stop with their lights and sirens activated, but the driver, later identified as Martinez Martinez, did not stop. The Mazda failed to stay in its lane while maintaining speeds between 50 mph and 60 mph.
Deputies successfully deployed spike strips and the Mazda stopped near Mile Marker 63. Additional deputies and U.S. Border Patrol arrived as backup.
Martinez Martinez gave conflicting statements, stating he thought he was in Miami Beach, that he didn’t do anything wrong and that he did not hear or see law enforcement cars behind him.
Martinez Martinez was taken to jail and was being held on $15,000 bond.
On the water on Friday, a 20-year-old Stock Island woman was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possessing over-the-limit mangrove snapper, Linhardt said.
Lower Keys Marine Deputy Edward Swogger was on marine patrol at approximately 10 p.m. south of Stock Island in the Boca Chica Channel. He observed an anchored 17-foot Aquasport with three people aboard actively fishing.
Deputy Swogger found 25 mangrove snapper in a cooler, reports state. The bag limit for mangrove snapper is five per harvester.
One of the anglers, Leonna Mae Brochu, stated she caught a majority of the fish and claimed the 10 over-the-limit fish as her part of her catch.