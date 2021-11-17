Sorry, an error occurred.
A 64-year-old Spring Lake, Michigan man was arrested after firing a handgun at the Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina on Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Mont Robert Reed was charged with discharging firearm in public or on residential property and disorderly intoxication, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
There were no reported injuries.
Sgt. Boyd Williams, Deputy Nicholas Galbo and several Key West Police officers responded to the yacht club shortly after 2 a.m.
Several witnesses said Reed had been arguing with one witness and also reportedly yelled at a group to turn down their music.
The witnesses stated they later saw Reed fire several shots from a balcony.
A Glock handgun was found in Reed’s room, and several spent shell casings matching those for the Glock were also found.
Reed was taken to jail, where he was being held without bond.
Meanwhile, on Monday, a 30-year-old Vidor, Texas man was arrested after he was stopped in a stolen car.
Matthew Boyd Seamon was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office received information Monday that a stolen vehicle may be in the Florida Keys.
Deputy Casey Matthews was on patrol near Mile Marker 97 in Key Largo at approximately 3:55 p.m. when he spotted the black Scion reported stolen out of Alachua County, Florida.
Deputies Cody Jackson and Matthews conducted a traffic stop. Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse also arrived on scene.
The car was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle.
Seamon was taken to jail, where he was being held without bond.