Authorities arrested a man on Monday in connection with the 2017 murder of Key Largo resident Mary Bonneville.
Miami-Dade Police arrested Eddy Lopez-Jemot Monday on charges of murder and arson of an occupied dwelling after obtaining an arrest warrant from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
On Oct. 21, 2017, deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire at 720 Ponce De Leon Blvd., where Bonneville was found dead on the floor in a hallway.
She had knife wounds to her throat. Autopsy reports revealed those wounds caused her death and her death was determined to be a homicide, Linhardt said.
DNA evidence was used to link Eddy Lopez-Jemot to items from Bonnevile’s home such as a beer can and a towel, Linhardt said.
Lopez-Jemot was also in the area of Bonneville’s home the night of the murder, reports state. He was arrested the same day of the murder for threatening to cut off a woman’s head at the nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars building, approximately 660 feet from Bonneville’s home, Linhardt said.
Magdalena Soutelo-Rodriguez claimed she was held at knifepoint against her will by Lopez-Jemot, who allegedly said to her, “I’m going to kill you and rip your head off” and “I’m going to burn up your house so you know what it would be like to have nothing.”
A man walking his dog called 911 to report that smoke was billowing from 720 Ponce De Leon Blvd., where 70-year-old Bonneville lived alone.
Responding deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing flames inside the home and the back sliding glass door wide open. Firefighters, while working to extinguish the flames, found Bonneville’s body inside and reported that her throat was slit.
“I observed a deep laceration on her neck, below the chin on Mary. I also observed cuts on Mary’s left arm,” a firefighter wrote in his narrative.
Bonneville had left the VFW Post 10211, which is roughly 100 yards away from her home, around 8:30 p.m. to walk home.
The Miami/Fort Lauderdale Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations responded to the scene with an accelerant-sniffing dog, “Icy” who responded immediately to two areas in the woman’s bedroom. Lab reports later confirmed that there were no ignitable liquids found in the samples tested and classified the fire as “incendiary.”
“I want to thank our Major Crimes Unit for their relentless work on this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “It took countless hours of police work to put this case together. I hope this provides some closure to the family and friends of the victim as well as to everyone in the Upper Keys.”
The Major Crimes Unit worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in this investigation.
Lopez-Jemot is being held on a $1.25 million bail, Linhardt said.