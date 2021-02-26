Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Big Coppitt Key man on Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked a neighbor with a baseball bat.
Deputies arrested Matthew Robert Peak on charges of aggravated battery, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputies Freddy Rodriguez, Antonio Guieb and Lazaro Valdes responded to Barcelona Drive at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding a battery with a baseball bat, Linhardt said.
They found the 53-year-old male victim on Ventana Lane who stated Peak came to his residence. Peak accused the victim of going to his residence and yelling and banging on his door. The victim contended he never went to Peak’s property and was at this residence the entire time, Linhardt said.
The victim stated Peak produced an unopened pocket knife and became aggressive so the victim grabbed a Maglite flashlight. The victim stated the two then exchanged series of blows to the head. Deputy Rodriguez noted the victim had several cuts to his head and mouth, Linhardt said.
The victim stated Peak left and then returned with a baseball bat and the fight continued as the two continued to exchange blows. The victim, who later provided deputies the flashlight, said Peak eventually left in a gold-colored sport utility vehicle, Linhardt said.
A neighbor gave the deputies the pocket knife that Peak left on the ground before leaving. One witness stated Peak started the fight with the victim, Linhardt said.
Deputies found a gold SUV at the corner of Barcelona and Avenue F. There was a baseball bat inside the SUV in plain view. Peak admitted to confronting the victim, Linhardt said.
Peak was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment to cuts on his head. He was medically cleared and then taken to jail, Linhardt said.