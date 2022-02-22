A 74-year-old Marathon man was arrested last week in a child sexual abuse case.

Jose Napoles was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The case was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 26, 2021.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating after the victim stated Napoles made her touch him inappropriately over the course of several years on multiple occasions beginning when she was 5-years-old.

Detectives continued to investigate, and a warrant was subsequently issued for Napoles arrest.

Napoles was booked into jail on Feb. 16.