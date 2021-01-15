Man charged in tiki hut theft

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday night in the waters off Fort Zachary Taylor State Park for stealing a motorized tiki hut boat.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested Tylyn Earl Morlang, 26, of Indepence, Missouri, on charges of grand theft with property damages in excess of $1,000, giving a false name to law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence, according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew was conducting a patrol near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park when the crew observed a tiki-style vessel with a subject onboard waving his arms, Dube said. The boarding officers detained the subject for operating a vessel with facilities impaired and for operating a vessel that was stolen, Dube said.
The Coast Guard boarding officers brought the vessel and Morlang into Sector Key West for investigation and Morlang was later placed under arrest.
“Mr. Morlang began tensing up and stating ‘I’m not going to jail. I can’t go to jail,’ “ Dube stated in a news release on Wednesday.
Morlang told officers that he had heart problems and that he needed medical attention. Morlang was placed into double-lock handcuffs and secured inside a transportation cage. Monroe County EMS arrived, evaluated Morlang and said he needed to be transported to the hospital.
Morland initially gave authorities a false name, but they were later able to identify him. While at the hospital he became combative with officers and was stunned with a Taser, according to the release.
All three propeller blades on the outboard motor were bent, according to the FWC. Damage to the vessel also included burns marks on the bar and a VHF radio that was partially melted. A Styrofoam cooler had burns marks on the lid and there was residue from a fire inside a coconut, in a sink behind the bar and on the deck of the vessel. There also was a can of lighter fluid on the deck of the vessel. The FWC estimated the vessel damage to be about $1,000.
The owner of Cruisin’ Tikis Key West told authorities that the vessel was reported stolen Tuesday night. The owner also stated that the vessel was undamaged before it was stolen and that it was taken without permission. The bar top on the vessel needs repair that would take several days to complete, the owner stated.
Morlang was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was being held Thursday without bond.