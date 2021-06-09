Authorities arrested a 44-year-old Hialeah man on Monday night after he was found hauling more than 228 gallons of gasoline in a go-fast boat and enough food and water for a large group of people.
The evidence collected has Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay speculating that the man arrested and others with him at the time of his arrest were involved in a migrant smuggling ring, he said.
“One hundred percent, no question, this was a migrant mission,” Ramsay said. “That’s more fuel than you would need for a day of fishing. You had enough food to feed multiple people and you had 18 brand-new lifejackets.”
Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were called to the scene of the arrest to assist, according to sheriff’s officials. Customs and Border Protection officials could not be reached for comment as of press time on Tuesday.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernando Jesus Gonzalez Rodriguez on charges of transporting dangerous materials and unlawful conveyance of fuel, according to Sheriffs Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Sgt. Joel Slough stopped a black Toyota pickup truck towing a 29-foot Wellcraft Scarab boat at approximately 5:32 p.m. on Monday U.S. 1 near 61st Street in Marathon, Linhardt said.
The front of the vessel appeared weighed down so much it was causing the rear of the pickup truck to sag excessively, Linhardt said. The driver, later identified as Gonzalez Rodriguez, and two passengers, were in the truck. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent then arrived on scene to assist, Linhardt said.
The CBP agent advised the boat’s V-berth was full of illegal fuel drums. And estimated 15 to 20 plastic containers were found holding an estimated 228 to 266 gallons of fuel, Linhardt said. A second U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent arrived to assist. Multiple containers of oil were also found, Linhardt said.
A large black hose suspected to be a fuel transfer device was located among the fuel containers, Linhardt said.
A total of 18 new personal flotation devices were located along with two large coolers packed full of water, Gatorade, mangoes and lunch meat. Three large trash bags were found in the vessel containing multiple bags of apples, crackers and bread, Linhardt said.
A bag containing two black ski masks, two pairs of black gloves, one black hat, a satellite phone and one GPS unit was also found on the boat, Linhardt said.
The registered owner of the truck was not on scene and none of the three people inside the truck claimed ownership of the evidence collected at the scene, Linhardt said.
Gonzalez Rodriguez was taken to jail. The two passengers were not charged, according to Linhardt.