A 29-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was found with out-of-season lobster.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Anthony Wales stopped a Toyota Corolla for speeding near the Long Key Bridge at approximately 4:31 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputy Wales noticed recently used scuba gear and a supergun in the car. The driver, identified as Jeffrey Alexander Vasquez, initially denied having any harvested wildlife, before producing nine lobster from a bucket in the trunk, Linhardt said.
Seven of the nine lobster were undersized. All had been speared. All were harvested out-of-season. Vasquez also did not have a measuring device. Vasquez was taken to jail, Linhardt said.