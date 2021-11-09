A 34-year-old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested during the weekend in the theft of a $1,550 fishfinder from a boat on Stock Island.
Eduardo Javier Castro was charged with burglary and larceny, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The victim stated he left his boat at Cosme’s Marine on Laurel Avenue for repairs on Oct. 25. He returned a few days later and saw his Lowrance HDS-7 fishfinder and chartplotter had been removed. He and the business owner reviewed security video and Castro — who is known to the Sheriff’s Office for previous interactions with law enforcement — was identified as the suspect.
Sgt. Lazaro Valdes and Deputy Freddy Rodriguez found Castro walking on 2nd Street and took him to Sheriff’s Office headquarters where he was interviewed by Detective Ken Fricke.
Castro admitted to the theft.
Warrants were issued for his arrest.
Castro was booked into jail Sunday morning and was being held on $35,000 bond.
In other marine-related incidents, a 52-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of Princeton, Florida, were given mandatory notice to appear in court citations Sunday, Nov. 7, for possessing illegally harvested snappers.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol at approximately 5 p.m. near Long Key Bridge when he observed the suspects walking off the bridge with a cooler and rods in hand. The male, identified as Michael Roy Bennett, ran toward the woods when he saw Deputy Guerra.
Deputy Guerra was able to inspect the contents of a cooler at the scene and found 13 undersized mangrove snapper and 11 undersized schoolmaster snapper.
The female, identified as Nadia Bailey, admitted to catching half of the fish.
Both were cited for possessing undersized mangrove and schoolmaster snapper and were warned for having over-the-limit snappers.
Bailey was also cited for not possessing a saltwater fishing license.
On Satuday, a 59-year-old Bolingbrook, Illinois man was given two mandatory notice to appear in court citations for illegal harvesting mangrove snapper.
Lower Keys Marine Deputy Edward Swogger was on patrol at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge when he observed Jonas Kaulinis fishing.
Deputy Swogger inspected his cooler and found 10 mangrove snappers, the largest of which was 9.5 inches.
Mangrove snapper are required to be 10 inches in length to be harvested, and the bag limit is five.