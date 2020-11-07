Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers cited a Miami diver on charges of spearing tarpon and taking under-sized lobsters.
Officer Tom Tafoya responded to a call regarding subjects spearfishing at Channel 5 Bridge on On Nov. 1. He arrived and saw two men snorkeling on the southwest side of the bridge near a rocky outcrop, according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube. The officer noticed that one of the men had a speargun in his hand. The officer received permission to search the men’s vehicle, where he found a speared tarpon and seven spiny lobster, five of the lobster were undersized, Dube said.
Eduardo Veliz Fabrega, 28, of Miami, was charged with misdemeanor charges of spearing the tarpon and possession of undersized lobsters, Dube said.