Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A 57-year-old homeless man who allegedly smashed a glass window and a door at two separate Stock Island businesses was arrested Tuesday.
Paul Joseph Schrieber was charged with two counts of criminal mischief resulting in property damage.
Sgt. Spencer Curry responded to the CVS Pharmacy at approximately 6:42 a.m. Tuesday after an alarm company reported a subject was throwing rocks at sliding glass doors at the business entrance.
A person matching the suspect description provided by the alarm company, later identified as Schrieber, was found shortly thereafter at the corner of 3rd Street and U.S. 1.
Security video showed Schrieber throw a rock at the glass entrance door multiple times, which caused one of them to shatter.
Schrieber was already wanted by detectives for throwing a rock through the Keys Federal Credit Union front lobby window on Sunday.
Schrieber was wearing the same clothes in the Keys Federal Credit Union security video as he was when he was arrested on Tuesday.
Schrieber was taken to jail, where he was being held without bond.