A 37-year-old Naples man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for reportedly illegally harvesting lobsters.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near Duck Key Sunday when he observed two people on a personal watercraft by a rock jetty near the entrance to Hawks Cay Resort and Marina, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Guerra observed the passenger enter the water with a speargun. Deputy Guerra contacted the diver and identified him as Rosniel Macia. An inspection of his catch revealed two out-of-season, wrung and speared lobster as well as a parrot fish, Linhardt said.