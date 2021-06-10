Authorities cited a 70-year-old North Carolina man recently for reportedly harvesting four undersized yellowtail snapper in Islamorada.
Upper Keys Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez stopped a 22-foot Robalo boat on Friday, June 45, in a Port Antigua canal near Mile Marker 75 for violating the minimum wake zone, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Sanchez asked the boat’s operator, identified as Morris Saks Lansburgh of Denver, North Carolina, if he caught any fish. Lansburgh said he caught four yellowtail snapper, Linhardt said.
None of the yellowtail snapper were the required legal size of 12 inches. The fish were later donated to the wild bird center for animal consumption, Linhardt said.