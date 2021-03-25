A 60-year-old Miami man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Saturday illegal snappers and triggerfish.
Deputy Jose Hernandez was on patrol at approximately 10:45 a.m. near Jewfish Creek in Key Largo, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. He spotted an angler named Willie Frank Simmons fishing under the bridge. Simmons had four mangrove snapper and one triggerfish in his possession all were undersized.
Simmons admitted to catching the fish. The mangrove snapper were shorter than the required 10 inches to harvest and the lone triggerfish was shorter than the required 15 inches, Linhardt said. For information about wildlife regulations, visit http://www.myfwc.com