Deputies cited a 22-year-old Miami angler on Saturday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of undersized yellowtail, mutton and mangrove snapper.
Sgt. Nick Whiteman and Upper Keys Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez inspected the catch of Alfredo Sifontes who was fishing at approximately 12:34 p.m. near Mile Marker 80.
He was in possession of one 10-inch yellowtail snapper, an 8- and ¼-inch mutton snapper and one 8-inch mangrove snapper. Sifontes admitted to catching the fish. Sifontes stated he thought the fish were legal to keep, but he had no measuring device, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The fish were returned to the water. Information about fish regulations can be found at http://www.myfwc.com.