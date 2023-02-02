A 22-year-old Miami man has been charged with stealing personal information from Tavernier gas station customers, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson faces 23 counts of fraudulent possession or use of an ID of another person, one count of trafficking in stolen credit cards, and five counts of fraudulent use of an ID/victim more than 60 years old, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Kinson was initially arrested on Nov. 12, 2022 on a grand theft charge for using his cellphone to steal money via Cash App while employed at a gas station in Tavernier. Information obtained in that arrest led to evidence in the current case.
A search warrant revealed Kinson had personal identification information for 54 victims on his cellphone, including credit card and driver’s license data. Many of the cards were photographed at a separate Key Largo business. A co-conspirator was photographing the cards and providing the information to Kinson, Linhardt said. Several victims reported their cards were used shortly after they visited the business in Key Largo.
Kinson is in custody in Miami-Dade County for unrelated offenses and will be extradited to Monroe County upon resolution of that case.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be pending, Linhardt said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were busy recently with numerous incidents.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, a man and woman were arrested after they resisted arrest during a traffic stop.
Joel Montgomery, 54, of Spring Valley, Ohio, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, while Catherine Rae Montgomery, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with resisting arrest, Linhardt said.
Deputies stopped a northbound Ford van driving on the bike path and crossing the lane divider on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 6 a little after midnight.
The driver, Joel Montgomery, initially refused to exit the van or lower his window. He eventually exited and attempted to close the door, hitting a deputy while at the same time slamming his body against the deputy, reports state. Montgomery then tensed his body and resisted efforts to be handcuffed.
Meanwhile, Catherine Rae Montgomery refused lawful commands to exit the truck. She also tensed up and resisted being handcuffed.
Both suspects were taken to jail.
On Monday, Jan. 30, two Miami men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Lemmual Jobie Rucker, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl, and Rayshawn Darnell Thorpe, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana, Linhardt said. Both were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies stopped a southbound Kia sedan on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 94 for suspected illegal window tint around 9 a.m. Rucker was the driver and Thorpe was the passenger. There was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, reports state. Suspected marijuana shake appeared to be on Rucker’s lap.
Approximately one ounce of marijuana, as well as fentanyl residue, was found in the vehicle. A syringe, a pipe and a straw were also found. Both subjects were taken to jail.