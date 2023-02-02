A 22-year-old Miami man has been charged with stealing personal information from Tavernier gas station customers, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson faces 23 counts of fraudulent possession or use of an ID of another person, one count of trafficking in stolen credit cards, and five counts of fraudulent use of an ID/victim more than 60 years old, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.