A Monroe County jury found Steven Mathew Wolf guilty of felony murder Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the jury was considering the death penalty during the trial’s sentencing phase before Judge Mark Jones.
Wolf was charged in the brutal 2018 sexual assault and murder of Rena Osbourne, a 51-year-old homeless woman in Marathon.
The case was initially set for trial last September but was postponed during court closures related to Hurricane Ian. Because of an unusually heavy caseload, the case was prosecuted by the father-daughter team of Cass and Christina Castillo. Cass Castillo has earned a nationwide reputation for obtaining convictions in high-profile cases where a body was not recovered. He and his daughter work out of the Tampa Office of Statewide Prosecution, which declined to comment.
Osborne’s body was found by fishermen in a wooded area near Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon on Nov. 21, 2018.
Detectives responding to the scene noticed signs of foul play. They said it appeared the woman had been dragged off a walking trail into a woody area. They found damage to trees and brush along the trail and parts of a vehicle.
Using the pieces found at the scene, detectives located a Dodge van belonging to Wolf in the former Marathon K-Mart parking lot.
The parts appeared to match, giving detectives probable cause to arrest Wolf. Detectives then found the presence of blood belonging to Osbourne.
Autopsy results indicated Osborne was strangled and sexually assaulted.
In 2019, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which found sufficient evidence to indict Wolf on first-degree murder charges.
At the time, State Attorney Dennis Ward said his office sought the death penalty because of the “brutal and vicious way that this defendant killed this poor woman.”
State prosecutors filed a notice with the court of their intent to seek the death penalty for Wolf upon conviction. This process was necessary, as the state can only seek the death penalty against someone convicted of a capital crime, such as first-degree murder.
The Public Defender’s Office represented Wolf.
