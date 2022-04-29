Feeding a pelican landed one tourist in jail in Monroe County last weekend after he reportedly became belligerent with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers who were issuing him a citation.
On Saturday, April 23, FWC officers observed two men filleting dolphin fish at the cleaning station on Charter Boat Row in Key West, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers observed one man throwing whole dolphin carcasses into the water with numerous pelicans waiting below the cleaning station, Rafter said.
Officers spotted the other man picking up smaller pieces and throwing it to the pelicans. The two subjects were with the charter fishing vessel called the Jolly Roger, Rafter said. Charter Boat Row has visible FWC signs with the Florida Administrative Code on it stating not to feed the pelicans, Rafter said.
The officers approached the men and advised them of the violations, and that they would be receiving a notice-to-appear citation, which carries a mandatory court date, Rafter said.
One of the two subjects, Dominick Ciletti of Alpharetta, Georgia, “became belligerent after having been told by officers that he was receiving a citation,” Rafter said.
“The Georgia man stated to the officers that he wasn’t going to come back for court,” Rafter said. “Officers then placed him under arrest.”
Ciletti was taken to the Monroe County Jail on Stock Island and cited with a state conservation regulation violation. The other man, a mate on the Jolly Roger, signed his citation without incident, Rafter said.
Not only is feeding pelicans a violation of state law to feed pelicans, but also Key West city regulations prohibit the dumping of fish parts and carcasses in city waters, said Tom Sweets, executive director of the Key West Wildlife Center. The center rehabilitates sick and injured birds and other wildlife. Over the years, the center has nursed several sick and injured pelicans that have been fed whole fish carcasses. The bony carcasses can tear the pouches on the pelican’s throat and mouth.
“It’s basically like swallowing knives,” Sweets said. “The carcasses are all bones and very little meat and flesh. They [pelicans] die a slow, painful death.”
The birds can contract peritonitis, which is a redness and swelling inflammation of the tissue that lines the belly or abdomen, and eventually die, according to Sweets. Sweets asked that the fish carcasses be dumped in trash receptacles.
“It (the practice of feeding pelicans) has gotten better in the last 10 years, but it is still a problem,” Sweets said.
Cruelty cases involving pelicans is not completely uncommon. In 2019, a Maryland man who jumped onto a pelican at the Key West Historic Seaport was found guilty of four criminal counts by a Monroe County judge and sentenced to 90 days in jail.
William Hunter Hardesty, 31, of Riva, Maryland, entered an open plea before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wilson, who in turn found him guilty of two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Wilson sentenced Hardesty to 90 days in the Monroe County Detention Center with 40 days credit for time served. Wilson also fined Hardesty $1,000 and placed him on one year of probation.