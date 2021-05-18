Authorities were busy last weekend chasing down speeding motorists
A 24-year-old Kendall, Florida man was arrested Saturday afternoon after fleeing from law enforcement on U.S. 1, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Ignacio Luis Lamadrid Gomez was arrested on felony charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with no valid driver’s license, Linhardt said.
The pursuit began at approximately 3 p.m. when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a driver in a blue Honda fled from them during a traffic stop, Linhardt said.
Sgt. Robert Dosh spotted the southbound Honda traveling approximately 100 mph in a 45 mph zone near Mile Marker 77. Sgt. Dosh turned on his lights and sirens and got behind the Honda. Sgt. Dosh observed the Honda passing other motorists via the on-coming traffic lane, Linhardt said.
The Honda turned into Coral Bay Resort and the driver fled from the vehicle. He was soon found hiding amid the resort cottages and was identified as Gomez. Gomez stated he was attempting to go back to Cuba. Two Passports and $430 were found in the Honda. Gomez was taken to jail.
A Tennessee man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges and two felonies after crashing his car following a high-speed car chase with authorities.
Nicholas Ray Bruce, 25, was arrested on felony charges of fleeing and eluding and reckless driving causing a crash with serious bodily injury and several misdemeanor traffic violations, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop Bruce at 30th Street in Marathon for a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Sunday, but Bruce sped off and lead deputies on pursuit with speeds at times reaching 100 mph, Linhardt said.
Bruce’s vehicle eventually struck another vehicle near Mile Marker 28 on U.S. 1, spun out of control and ended up in the ocean, Linhardt said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, Linhardt said.