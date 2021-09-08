A 43-year-old Cutler Bay man was arrested Sunday night after he sprayed Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies with saltwater from the twin-outboard engines on his boat.
Christopher Peter Suda was charged with DUI and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Suda was at Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo when business staff stated they were closing the restaurant and bar due to heavy thunderstorms moving through the area. Deputies David Campbell and Jacques Rozek and Detective Mario Benedetti were helping staff clear patrons from the bar.
Suba refused to leave the bar. Eventually, a female companion convinced him to leave. Business staff wanted him trespassed and identified him as Christopher Suda.
Suba was preparing to leave in a twin-engine center console when he began trimming up the engine. Suda then sprayed more than 30 feet of water on the deputies on the dock, including their service weapons, radios, Tasers, phones and other agency issued equipment.
Deputies alerted Sgt. Orlando Alvarez that Suda may be heading to the Caribbean Club or Big Chill. Sgt. Alvarez called back to report they had just arrested Suda for DUI.
Suda was taken to jail but was later released on $100,000 bond.