A 31-year-old Miami man was shot in the stomach at the Channel 5 Bridge and airlifted to a Miami hospital on Sunday evening.
Detectives are still investigating the incident, but early reports indicate the shooter and the victim and friends — both are from Miami — and had been fishing together on the bridge, Monroe Countuy Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
At about 5:30 p.m., the victim decided to change his clothes slightly and jump from the woods in an effort to scare his friend who was walking back to a vehicle. The friend drew a 9mm handgun and shot the victim once in the stomach. Trauma Star landed on the bridge and flew the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, Linhardt said.