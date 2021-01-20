A 31-year-old Miami man was shot in the stomach at the Channel 5 Bridge and airlifted to a Miami hospital on Sunday evening.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, but early reports indicate the shooter and the victim and friends — both are from Miami — and had been fishing together on the bridge, Monroe Countuy Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

At about 5:30 p.m., the victim decided to change his clothes slightly and jump from the woods in an effort to scare his friend who was walking back to a vehicle. The friend drew a 9mm handgun and shot the victim once in the stomach. Trauma Star landed on the bridge and flew the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, Linhardt said.

Tags

Recommended for you