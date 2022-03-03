A man who a Monroe County judge previously ruled acted in self defense in a 2016 fatal shooting in Marathon will stand trial for felony murder in the second degree.
The Third District Court of Appeal ruled that there was no evidence to show that Joe Moore was acting in self defense when he fatally shot John Stevens in the Dec. 23, 2016 shooting in the 10000 block of 7th Avenue. Judge Ruth Becker, who is now retired, ruled that Moore had acted in self defense when he shot Stephens in the stomach with a shotgun.
The Third District Court of Appeals acknowledged that Stevens was larger and more physically capable than the Moore. Stevens was 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 210 pounds, compared to Moore who was 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 195 pounds. Moore also has had multiple back surgeries that resulted in permanent rods and screws placed in his back and a 25% permanent impairment rating in his lumbar spine.
However, the appeals court found that Moore’s self defense motion “failed to raise a prima facie claim of self defense immunity, because it did not allege specific facts that show or tend to show that Moore used deadly force because he had a reasonable belief that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to him,” the appeals court stated.
“The motion does not allege that an altercation even occurred, much less how it occurred; who initiated it; what threats were actually made; whether and how any conduct by Stevens placed Moore in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm; or what forcible felony or other actions or conduct of Stevens led Moore to reasonably believe he had to resort to the use of deadly force,” the Third District Court of Appeal stated.
Moore did have cuts on his face, but the appeals court ruled that there was no evidence presented as to how the cuts occurred or if the cuts led to Moore reasonably believing he had to resort to the use of deadly force upon Stevens.
“We do not know any of this because the motion fails to allege the necessary conduct, statements, sequence, timing, and other circumstances surrounding the relevant actions by Stevens,” the Third District Court of Appeal stated.
Moore initially told deputies that he shot Stephens with a shotgun after Stephens hit him in the face and that he felt threatened. Later, when Moore was being taken from a patrol vehicle to an interview room, he said he “had not taken his shotgun out [of] the case in a while, so he decided to take it out,” the arrest report stated.
“When he went to pull the shotgun out of the case, it went off and hit John,” the report stated.
Moore and Stephens had a history of not getting along. Two weeks prior to the shooting, “an incident occurred at the house where Stevens unexpectedly punched the Defendant (Moore), knocking him out cold. This was precipitated by Stevens extinguishing his cigarette in a bowl of chili offered to him by the Defendant (Moore), which caused the Defendant to curse at Stevens. Stevens then punched the Defendant, knocking him out for 2-3 minutes,” the appeals court ruling stated.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said Moore will have to turn himself in and face the second-degree murder charge, or his office will request a warrant for his arrest.