Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested recently-elected Marathon City Councilman Trevor John Wofsey on a domestic battery charge Monday night after he reportedly slapped his wife in the ear.
"Wofsey did commit the offense of battery (domestic) unwanted touch or strike in violation of F.S.S. 784.03.1a1 by knowingly and unlawfully striking his wife of 20 years and mother of his children Paige R. Wofsey against her with an open palm to the left ear causing superficial injuries," the Sheriff's Office arrest report stated.
The arresting deputy responded to a home 650 60th Street Gulf in the City of Marathon at about 10 p.m. in reference to a domestic altercation in progress, the arrest report stated.
Upon arrival, the deputy met with Paige R. Wofsey, who told the deputy that she and her husband had been involved in an altercation. Trevor Wofsey told deputies his wife punched him in the face while he was asleep.
Deputies booked Trevor Wofsey into jail on a misdemeanor count of battery, according to authorities. Wofsey, a postal worker, was elected to the Marathon City Council in November.
The deputy arrived at Wofsey's home on Monday night to find Trevor Wofsey outside screaming in his underwear stating his wife punched him in the face while he was sleeping, the arrest report stated. The deputy advised Trevor Wofsey to step away so he could speak with his wife and he went back inside the residence.
The deputy asked Paige Wofsey what occurred, and she stated her husband was passed out on the couch from consuming alcohol. Wofsey advised she heard her husband's phone receive a text message, so she checked it, the arrest report stated.
Wofsey told the deputy the text was from a female and the conversation between her husband and this female was romantic in nature, the arrest report stated. Wofsey advised at this time she pushed on her husband's stomach, advising him to wake up.Wofsey confronted her husband about the conversation and he became upset.
Wofsey attempted to text the female, but her husband began fighting her for the phone and open-palm slapped her in the left ear with his right hand, the report stated. Wofsey stated the hit to her ear ripped out two of her earrings. Wofsey said the argument continued as her husban took her cellphone, and they began fighting over the phones, the arrest report stated.
Paige Wofsey stated the argument continued into the hallway where Trevor Wofsey pushed her up against the wall, causing several scratches on her arm. Paige Wofsey stated at this time their son attempted to push them apart and was subsequently shoved by Trevor Wofsey, the arrest report stated.
On Tuesday, the City of Marathon issued a news release on the arrest.
“This is a very serious charge, and we are investigating the circumstances and the potential consequences to present to the Marathon City Council at the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said in the release.
The City of Marathon Charter has provisions for suspending an elected official, as well as forfeiture of office.
“My office will present all the options available to the council,” said City Attorney Steve Williams.
Marathon Mayor John Bartus told The Key West Citizen he was "truly saddened" to learn of Wofsey's arrest.
"Domestic abuse affects the entire family, and it seems we all know someone has been impacted by this societal problem," Bartus said. "My heart goes out to the Wofsey family and my hope is that all will receive the help and intervention they will need in the months to come."