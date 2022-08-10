A 65-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, both of Marathon, were arrested Sunday, Aug. 7, following an attack on a snorkeler near their residence during a dispute over the snorkeler’s proximity to their waterfront property.
Paulo De Oliveira and Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the 100 block of 12th Street, gulfside, at approximately 1:30 p.m. regarding a battery. All involved in the incident were present, as well as multiple family members of the victim. The victim’s family members were in a boat approximately 25 yards from shore. The victim, a 36-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida, man, was bleeding profusely from the head.
Before the victim was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital, he told deputies he was snorkeling close to the dock and got into an argument with the two suspects over his right to snorkel in the area. He stated both suspects struck him in the head and other parts of his body — Paulo De Oliveira with some kind of pole and Katia De Oliveira with a fishing rod. The other people on the boat all corroborated the victim’s story. Security camera footage also corroborated the victim’s story.
Paulo De Oliveira and Katia De Oliveira were taken to jail, but released without bond.
In another assault case, a 32-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, after threatening his brother with a knife.
Ricardo Felix Blanco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Linhardt said.
There were no injuries reported.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 9th Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. The 43-year-old victim stated he was attempting to fix a cable box in the living room when his brother, Blanco, came out of a bedroom and threatened him with a knife. The cable box had been in Blanco’s room.