A 39-year-old Marathon man was arrested late last week after images appeared on social media of him choking a woman.
Eric Benjamin Anderson was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“I will never tolerate violent acts against women in this community,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank the concerned citizen and my staff for working quickly to make this arrest.”
The Sheriff’s Office was called to a Marathon residence regarding a welfare check on Thursday, Nov. 4, at approximately 6:20 a.m. A friend of the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office after the victim texted her stating Anderson choked her. The friend and Deputy Biandrea Swire went to the residence. The victim showed the friend and Deputy Swire a video captured by her home surveillance cameras of Anderson choking her. The friend stated the victim also posted the video on social media.
Deputies then went to Anderson’s place of employment. He declined to speak to them.
The Middle Keys Criminal Investigations Unit went to the victim’s residence. They observed bruising and marks on her neck consistent with being choked. Detectives observed the video, which showed Anderson yelling and choking the victim while standing over her.
Detectives then responded to Anderson’s place of employment, where he was arrested.
Anderson was taken to jail but was later released on $20,000 bond.
This is Anderson’s second domestic battery on a female arrest in Monroe County, according to Linhardt. The first occurred in 2018.