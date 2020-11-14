A homeless Marathon man was arrested Thursday for shooting another man in the head with a flare gun earlier this year, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The 45-year-old victim was found in the Kmart parking lot at 3:50 a.m. on June 13 bleeding from the head and was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness stated he saw the suspect shoot the victim twice with a flare gun in the Brass Monkey bar parking lot. The witness stated the victim and the suspect were fighting.
A flare gun containing one spent flare cartridge and three live flares, a bloody hat and five cans of alcoholic beverage were all found at the bar parking lot and were taken into evidence.
The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Joseph Edward Dooley, but the victim declined to press charges.
Detectives filed warrants for Dooley’s arrest for firing a weapon in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon.
Dooley was booked into the Monroe County Jail on $21,500 bond.