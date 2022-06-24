A 15-year-old from Marathon was arrested after posting a video on Instagram of himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats.
Sergio Jimenez was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office also uncovered evidence that Jimenez was attempting to purchase a real handgun online before he was arrested, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release this week.
“I take cases involving those making threats very seriously,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank my detectives and the members of my Threat Management Team for their work in this important case.”
Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post, as well as posting other videos portraying drug sales and use. He also admitted to attempting to purchase a real handgun online so he could, “take care of business,” according to reports.
Jimenez was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Team consists of detectives stationed throughout Monroe County who are trained by the FBI in spotting and determining the credibility or seriousness of a potential threat or threats made by an individual or individuals before those threats become a reality.
The Threat Assessment Team may also work with other Sheriff’s Office units such as School Resource Officers or Crisis Negotiators, depending on the case. Sheriff Ramsay created the Threat Management Team after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.
The Sheriff’s Office also notified and worked with local school officials, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the FBI, as well as the Department of Juvenile Justice in this case, Linhardt said.