Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez denied accusations that he abused his wife and children and that he has a substance abuse problem stemming from prescription medication.
On Tuesday night, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge, after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed prescription pain medication. In a text message to The Key West Citizen, Martinez denied the claims of his wife and daughters of physical abuse and prescription drug abuse. He plans to attend the Monroe County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, he said.
“All I’m going to say is it’s an accusation only,” Martinez said in the text. “Yes I do plan to and will be at next week’s meeting. And I do not need drug treatment as I only take what is prescribed by my medical doctor. That is it. No more no less (as prescribed) what is really happening is a woman scorn that is not stupid. And I will leave it at that. The truth will reveal its self in the end. While incarcerated they never felt the need to enter me [into] or treat me in any type of rehab because #1 I don’t need it. #2 I displayed zero symptoms of any type of withdrawals, so that can disprove that theory immediately.”
Martinez denied telling police he struggles with prescription drugs, he told The Citizen.
Police were called to a home in Hialeah on Tuesday morning on a domestic violence call involving the freshman commissioner. Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past.”
Martinez denied abusing his wife but admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is aware of the arrest, his press secretary Christina Pushaw told The Citizen on Thursday.
“Our legal team is reviewing the available information,” she wrote in an email. “Per Florida law and our constitution, the governor does have the authority to suspend elected officials who are charged with crimes. This is not automatic or immediate. The governor can use his discretion and make that decision after reviewing the facts of the case.”
In other cases where local officials have been charged with crimes, the governor has ordered suspension after reviewing the facts of the cases, Pushaw said.
The chairman of the Monroe County Republican Party issued at statement on Martinez’s arrest and the accusations.
“While the Monroe County Republican Party condemns in the strongest terms any form of alleged domestic violence, it is not our place to sit in judgment of anyone who has acknowledged he is suffering from prescription drug addiction and is reaching out for help,” Nick Mulick, chairman of the Republican Party of Monroe County, said in a written statement to The Citizen. “Partisan politics has no place in the substance abuse epidemic sweeping our nation. We encourage Eddie to take advantage of the many substance abuse recovery programs available in the Florida Keys and take responsibility for his actions.”
County Mayor David Rice called the matter a “personal issue.”
“The commission has no role in this,” Rice said. “If any action is taken place, it will be the governor’s responsibility.”
Commissioner Craig Cates also called it a personal issue and declined to comment.
Commissioner Michelle Coldiron said she was saddened by the news regarding Martinez’s arrest and charges.
“My work with the guardian ad litem program has given me real insights into just how prevalent and heartbreaking the consequences of substance abuse and domestic violence can be in our county and can strike any family at any time regardless of who they are,” Coldiron said. “My wish is for any person and family touched by substance abuse and or domestic violence to receive the help they need and prioritize family healing first.”
Commissioner Holly Raschein said she was “saddened and deeply troubled by these recent events.”
“As a woman, mother, and former legislator who sponsored and passed legislation to protect victims of domestic violence, I take these criminal charges very seriously,” Raschein said. “I believe that those that do so forfeit their right to the public trust. There is no place for this in Hialeah — or Monroe County. I sincerely hope Commissioner Martinez will take the appropriate action to prioritize his recovery and to protect his wife and others in his life. I will pray for them.”
Martinez’s arrest caps off a bizarre first year for the county commissioner, who was elected to office in November 2020.
In January, police arrested Martinez’s stepdaughter on a misdemeanor battery charge, alleging she reportedly struck the commissioner twice in the face.
Key West Police officers arrested Natalie Guerra, then 24, of Homestead, according to a police report and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez declined to press charges, but the police pursued charges given that he had visible wounds to his head, according to the arrest report. The Department of Children and Families also was called to the home.
The argument that led to the battery was about whether Guerra could take her younger sisters with her to Homestead. Martinez stated the argument between Guerra and himself occurred in the living room of his home on Simonton Street, according to a police report.
Guerra’s fiancé, a male identified as Jeffrey Torres, grabbed Martinez from behind, holding down Martinez’s arms, and Guerra slapped him in the head twice. Torres then let him go and Martinez walked up the stairs and vomited on the staircase, according to the police report.
Torres told police that Martinez “threw a punch at Guerra,” the police report stated.
The day after the incident, Key West Police officers were called to Martinez’s County Commission office on a report of a suspected burglary, because there were papers on the floor, overturned planters and the office was in disarray. Martinez later told police his office was not burglarized.
Martinez is also the subject of a criminal investigation into voter fraud.
Former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers filed a lawsuit and a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office shortly after the election. Martinez defeated Carruthers in November, but she filed a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office claiming Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election and committed voter fraud.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward recused himself from the criminal case, and it is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Carruthers also filed a civil lawsuit challenging the election on the grounds that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. That case is still pending, but Martinez’s stepdaughter has given an affidavit claiming Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election.
“From the police report, this appears to be a devastating and tragic situation for the commissioner’s spouse, and an emotionally damaging environment for his children,” Carruthers said this week. “While I have empathy for those addicted to narcotics, that cannot be an excuse to allow domestic violence. It is also disturbing that the residents of Monroe County, and especially District 3, are not adequately represented in their local government by a law-abiding citizen.”
On Thursday, Martinez, who won county-wide but did not win his Key West district precincts, reiterated that he lives in Key West.
“I obviously live in Key West and I consult up in Miami for 10 days out of the month in Miami and the rest from home,” Martinez said.
In addition, Martinez has faced several civil lawsuits in the past several years.
Key West-based land surveyor Fred Hildebrandt sold Martinez his business, Island Surveying Inc., in July 2018, and a year later Hildebrandt filed a lawsuit against Martinez for contract indebtedness for failing to make weekly payments starting March 2019, the lawsuit states. Hildebrandt sold Martinez the business for $800,000 with the terms that Martinez would pay him $1,538 a week for 10 years, according to the lawsuit. Martinez set the rate of the purchase, Hildebrandt has said.
Martinez contended that the issue is a “contractual dispute” and a difference of opinion on how much the business is actually worth.
However, a judge ruled last week ruled in favor of Hildebrandt.
“Based on Martinez’ deposition testimony and his responses to written discovery, there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact as to the primary issues that Martinez breached the terms of the asset purchase agreement,” Judge Timothy Koenig wrote.
Danny and Renata Coll also filed a claim in small-claims court against Martinez in July seeking back rent, cleaning fees and money for damaged property for a Key Haven house he rented from the couple.