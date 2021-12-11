LEFT: This go-fast boat full of gasoline containers was impounded by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and its driver placed in federal custody. ABOVE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and federal authorities captured a second suspected smuggling boat loaded with containers of gasoline at the quay boat ramp in Marathon this week.
Photos provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and federal authorities captured a second suspected smuggling boat loaded with containers of gasoline at the quay boat ramp in Marathon this week.
A go-fast boat full of gasoline containers was impounded and its driver placed in federal custody this week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Florida Keys continue to be a hot spot for drug and migrant smuggling and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to combat these crimes wherever and whenever possible,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank Deputy Willie Guerra and our state and federal law enforcement partners for their work in this case.”
According to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on routine patrol at approximately 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, when he spotted a 25-foot, 1990 Stamas vessel about two miles from the north end of the Seven-Mile Bridge on the oceanside.
Deputy Guerra noticed the lone male on the boat immediately started fishing as the deputy approached the vessel. Deputy Guerra proceeded to conduct a resource/safety inspection.
Deputy Guerra went to the front cabin to inspect a cooler when he observed several 15-gallon drums containing gasoline.
An inspection of the boat yielded additional containers full of gasoline.
Deputy Guerra was joined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard during his inspection of the vessel.
Due to the unsafe amount of fuel on board, the U.S. Coast Guard assumed control of the boat.
The male on the boat was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol on land.
Deputy Guerra then assisted the FWC and federal authorities with another suspected smuggling boat at the quay boat ramp in Marathon.