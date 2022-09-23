Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three people this week in three separate drug-related cases, two involving fentanyl and the other LSD and a handgun.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, a 41-year-old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped Cntory Phil Posada in a Dodge Ram near Mile Marker 29 on U.S. 1 at approximately 7:30 p.m. as he was following traffic too closely and his license plate was unreadable due to vehicle damage, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the vehicle. Approximately 6.1 grams of fentanyl was found in the truck, Linhardt said.
Posada was taken to jail.
On Monday, a 43-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested for possession of a large amount of fentanyl, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Christopher Allen Frazier was charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
Frazier was arrested following an investigation by detectives. He had 8.3 grams of fentanyl in his possession. Frazier was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
Also on Monday, a 29-year-old Key West woman was arrested Monday for possession of LSD, marijuana and a loaded firearm following a traffic stop.
Megan Boone was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm while committing two felonies, Linhardt said.
Bonne was stopped for having no tag light near Mile Marker 54 at approximately 8:20 p.m. The odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and a subsequent search turned up .3 grams of LSD, 31.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded .38-caliber handgun. Boone was taken to jail, according to Linhardt.