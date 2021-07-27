Apparently, some people can’t wait until Wednesday to legally harvest spiny lobsters during the two-day mini-season, as local law enforcement officers have cited and arrested several people in the past week for taking lobsters.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cited two men, Solorzano Ayala and Segovia Mena last week on charges of illegally harvesting nine spiny lobster out of season, with three of the lobster being undersized, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Segovia Mena was also cited for having two undersized mangrove snappers, according to the FWC.
Florida’s spiny lobster two-day mini-season will be held Wednesday and Thursday, July 28-29. The regular season begins Aug. 6 and runs through March 31.
FWC officers were on water patrol, in uniform and in a marked patrol vessel, in the area of Lower Matecumbe on Sunday, July 18, when they spotted the two men climbing up a sea wall and exiting the water.
The men were later to be found in possession of the nine spiny lobsters and the two undersized mangrove snappers, according to an FWC report.
A 43-year-old Miami man was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of violating multiple state lobster regulations.
Rogelio Crespo was charged with possession of undersized lobster, out-of-season lobster, wrung lobster tail in the water and harvesting lobster without a measuring device, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was patrolling near Grassy Key when he observed Crespo diving without a dive flag in the water off the 59000 block of Paradise Place, accordign to Linhardt.
Deputy Guerra observed two lobsters in his possession, and further investigation revealed a wrung lobster tail in his shorts pocket. Crespo was taken to jail, according to Linhardt.
For the first time, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council has launched an extensive public awareness campaign to educate locals and visitors on the two-day lobster mini-season.
The TDC created a dedicated website, http://www.keyslobsterseason.com, that includes interactive videos with need-to-know dive and boating safety tips, up-to-date rules, regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys, such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques.
Additional information on spiny lobster mini-season and regular season can be found at http://www.myfwc.com.