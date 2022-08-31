A 21-year-old Miami man was charged during the weekend with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Ian Adami De Sa kissed and groped the 18-year-old victim against her will and exposed himself while preventing her from leaving a restroom near the Islander Restaurant & Sushi Bar in the Ocean Reef Club, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
De Sa was arrested near the scene at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, but he refused to follow deputies’ commands and pulled away from them while they attempted to detain him, Linhardt said.
He continued to resist violently at the Plantation Key jail. Multiple deputies suffered minor injuries, including one who was treated and released at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Linhardt said.
Late last week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Key Largo man who threatened to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend.
Cory John Davidson, 35, was charged Thursday, Aug. 25, with aggravated assault, battery and obstructing justice, Linhardt said.
Davidson pushed the 35-year-old victim to the ground, dragged her across the floor, refused to let her call 911, pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her while she was at Davidson’s residence.
The victim reported the incident to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. James Hager worked with them to obtain warrants for Davidson’s arrest.