A 21-year-old Miami man was charged during the weekend with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Ian Adami De Sa kissed and groped the 18-year-old victim against her will and exposed himself while preventing her from leaving a restroom near the Islander Restaurant & Sushi Bar in the Ocean Reef Club, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.