Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning that Sheriff Rick Ramsay said appeared to be a “suicide-by-cop situation,” according to a news release.
Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, was killed at a Key Largo home following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt,
“Although this appears to be a suicide-by-cop situation,” said Sheriff Ramsay, “as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter.”
The deputies directly involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative as of policy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple deputies observed a white male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach Caviness via phone after he moved away from view. Caviness told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.
The man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at deputies, who responded by firing at him, Linhardt said. Deputies began first aid, but the man was pronounced dead.
Caviness was originally identified as an off-duty federal law enforcement officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a state agency investigating the shooting, later clarified that Caviness was part of the Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Flight Deck Officer Program, according to the Associated Press. The program allows armed pilots and flight crew members of passenger and cargo aircraft to defend against acts of criminal violence or air piracy.
Officials did not immediately disclose for whom the pilot worked.
Wednesday’s shooting is the third officer-involved shooting in the Florida Keys since 2019.
In July 2020, Jullian Vaughn Thomas, of Tennessee suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by law enforcement officers on U.S. 1. Thomas led police on a high-speed pursuit after reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint in front of the Key West Library on Fleming Street, according to a Key West Police Department report. The victim was sitting in front of the library talking on his cellphone when Thomas drove up, exited his car and pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and demanded his cellphone, the report stated. The victim complied and Thomas started walking back to his car. He pointed the gun one more time at the victim, but did not say anything. He then got back into his car and sped off. A witness driving by in a car at the time of the crime corroborated the victim’s story, according to the report.
Police spotted the suspect’s car driving on Southard Street and started following it with lights and sirens activated. The Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the suspect reached U.S. 1. Authorities deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Despite running over the strips, the vehicle continued to speed down U.S. 1. It eventually came to a stop farther along on U.S. 1, after an FHP vehicle struck the suspect’s car in what is known in law enforcement terms as a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, authorities said.
Thomas reportedly fired at least one round at the deputies and state troopers after his car came to a stop on U.S. 1. Two FHP officers and two Sheriff’s Office deputies fired roughly a dozen rounds at Thomas, striking him three times in both shoulders and the stomach, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said at the time. Thomas may have also been grazed by a fourth bullet.
Thomas pleaded guilty in February to robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by seven years of probation.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office cleared FWC Capt. Dave Dipre of wrongdoing in the October 2019 shooting of Adam Bounds on his boat in Cow Key Channel and ruled the shooting was justified.
Authorities arrested Bounds in Lee County and charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted arson. Bounds has yet to stand trial in the case, but it could go to trial next month.
Dipre shot Bounds twice aboard Bounds’ boat in Cow Key Channel shortly after Bounds, holding a gas can and torch-like lighter, threatened to kill himself by blowing up his boat with Dipre on it and other law enforcement agents on another boat tied to Bounds’ boat.
On Oct. 15, 2019, Bounds called the FWC Inspector General’s Office in Tallahassee and spoke with Inspector Specialist Isabelle Ghini, according to the arrest warrant. Bounds was upset because of his legal troubles with FWC, including a recent citation he had received from another FWC officer working in the Florida Keys, according to the warrant. Bounds missed the court date for that citation and was aware that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Bounds stated that he wanted to harm himself, the warrant noted.