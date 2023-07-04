Drug case

A search of the vehicle produced Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia such as syringes and pipes, following a traffic stop on U.S. 1.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been busy with multiple arrests to start off the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 29, a 47-year-old Scout Key, Florida man was arrested after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s belongings and possessing a stolen firearm.