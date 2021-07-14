A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft early Monday morning following an incident regarding the unique removal of a parking boot from an illegally parked vehicle at 511 Truman Ave.
Deputy Edward Alan Swogger of Key West, according to the Key West Police Department report, “became extremely irritated” and “removed the tire that was contained by the parking boot, and replaced it with a spare tire” before placing the boot and tire in the truck bed and departing south on Simonton Street.
The vehicle in question was located by Sheriff’s Office deputies at the residence of Swogger at 5525 College Road. When asked to identify himself at the scene, Swogger, according to the report, said, “You guys know me.”
Swogger, 32, told officers that the parking attendant where his vehicle was located took “too much time” providing him the cost of boot removal and was already irritated.
“I (expletive) up,” Swogger stated.
He then, according to the report, told officers they would need “a search warrant” to retrieve the tire on his property.
Officers were provided Swogger’s tag number by a witness as the vehicle sped away. The witness told officers the incident was recorded by a security camera and offered sending footage via email.
Officer Christian A. Bozzetti said the witness informed him that the boot was worth about $40 and the fine was $60 for an approximate total of $100. Bozzetti said the witness told him Swogger refused to pay the fine, and that the witness wanted to pursue charges against Swogger for theft of the boot.
The witness was transported to Swogger’s address and identified him and the vehicle parked in the driveway. Swogger was placed in handcuffs and searched before being arrested at 1:09 a.m.
Swogger’s father, Randal Swogger, owned the property where the truck was parked and consented to the officer request to enter the property and locate the tire. The younger Swogger was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident.
Edward Swogger, according to the report, “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” and his “speech was slurred.” His eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and his breath smelled “of alcoholic intoxicants,” according to the report.
“I always strive to be transparent whether it is good news or bad news when it comes to this agency,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “Whatever the case, the public will hear it from me first.”
Swogger was hired in April 2017.