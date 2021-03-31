A victim advocate with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office lost his job and was charged criminally on Tuesday following a road rage incident on Feb. 22 on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 75.
Authorities have charged Sever Hustad with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of reckless driving with injury to person or property. His bond was set at $110,000, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay terminated the Middle Keys victim advocate’s employment Tuesday immediately following his arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol.
“This was a serious case that fortunately didn’t end with the loss of life,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “My policy is to be transparent about positive incidents as well as negative incidents involving the Sheriff’s Office. As always, it’s important that you hear it from me first.”
Hustad had been suspended without pay since the Feb. 22 incident that was investigated criminally by the FHP. The incident involved the use of a MCSO-owned vehicle.
A witness to the crash told authorities that he saw Hustad’s vehicle swerve into the path of travel of a vehicle carrying two people, “forcing them off the road onto the west grass shoulder,” an FHP report stated. The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof across U.S. 1.
The witness also said he never saw Hustad exit his vehicle or check on the people, and he “never rendered any kind of aid,” the FHP report stated.
The driver of vehicle, Benazir Olga Martin, said Hustad had been brake checking in front of her for miles, prior to the crash, the report stated. She was pulling out to pass Hustad’s vehicle “when the driver suddenly cut in front of her, hit his brakes, causing her to swerve left to avoid hitting him,” the report stated. Her vehicle left the roadway, went onto the shoulder and lost control, eventually overturning and traveling across U.S. 1.
She told state troopers that Hustad “was driving like a maniac, attempting to kill her and her passenger,” the report stated.
Hustad told a state trooper that he had to hit his brakes in front of Martin’s vehicle several times, because her vehicle “was very close to the rear of his vehicle,” the report stated. Hustad stated that he was traveling northbound and Martin’s vehicle attempted to pass him. He cut in front of her vehicle. He said he saw the red car lose control and crash, the report stated.
“I cannot believe anyone would attempt to pass my vehicle seeing that I have a yellow county tag on it. This is a county vehicle,” the report stated.
Authorities arrested Hustad in Homestead and then transported him to Turner Gilford Knight Detention Center in Miami, according to FHP.
Hustad was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on April 6, 1999.