The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on the increasing flow of drugs into the Florida Keys, whether by land or by sea.
Two Key Largo women were arrested May 28 following a search warrant at a residence on the 101000 block of the Overseas Highway.
Kaila Nicole Martin, 34, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic opioid, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin also had a previous arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Ginger Ann McDonald, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
A third adult at the residence was not charged.
Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division detectives found the following at the residence:
• 15.8 grams of methamphetamine
• 3.4 grams of Fentanyl
• 3 buprenorphine (Suboxone) strips
• 2 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills
• Several hypodermic needles, metal spoons with drug residue and a digital scale
Both women were taken to jail.
In an unrelated case, construction workers found a package of suspected marijuana floating in an Ocean Reef marina.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to Marina Drive at approximately 2:35 p.m. on May 27 where a construction supervisor said his crew found a package wrapped in plastic and covered with brown packaging tape.
The package was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
It was not immediately clear how much the package weighed.