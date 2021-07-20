A 30-year-old Big Pine Key motorist was arrested Friday after fleeing from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on U.S. 1.
William Dodge Hahner was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, failure to register a motor vehicle and attaching a license plate not assigned to the proper vehicle, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Aaron Roddy was northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 16 at approximately 2:35 a.m. when he observed a vehicle rapidly approaching from the rear. The speeding vehicle passed Deputy Roddy in the southbound lane.
After turning onto South Point Drive and turning off the car’s lights, the driver, identified as Hahner, turned off the ignition and was taken to jail.