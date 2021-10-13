A 33-year-old motorist was arrested recently after threatening to kill a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who cited him.
“Those who threaten law enforcement officers can expect to be arrested and prosecuted as this case reflects,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “There is no excuse for this type of behavior and it will not be tolerated.”
William Edward Anderson was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer in addition to fleeing and eluding.
The incident began at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, when Traffic Enforcement Sgt. Greg Korzen witnessed a black Mercedes sport utility vehicle — the driver was later identified as Anderson — traveling 71 mph in a 30-mph zone on South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West. Sgt. Korzen turned on his patrol motorcycle’s lights and siren and attempted to stop the SUV.
The SUV turned onto Seaside Drive. The SUV ran a stop sign and made several high-speed turns before stopping at a dead end.
Sgt. Korzen approached the SUV with his gun drawn as Anderson exited the vehicle. The sergeant ordered the driver back in the SUV. Anderson was foul-mouthed and defensive throughout the incident, reports state, often refusing to follow Sgt. Korzen’s commands. Anderson gave conflicting reasons for not stopping; he was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation.
Sometime thereafter, Anderson called 911 and delivered a swear-laden compliant to a Communications Specialist about Sgt. Korzen. That specialist hung up on Anderson, who called back and gave the same foul-mouthed complaint to a second specialist, this time adding that if he sees Sgt. Korzen again, he will kill him.
Anderson also used vulgar language to describe the female 911 specialists who took his calls.
Detectives filed a warrant for Anderson’s arrest, and Key West Police officers brought him to the Monroe County Jail on Friday night, where he was being held on a $75,000 bond.