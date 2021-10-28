A 40-year-old Key Largo man was arrested on a drug charge earlier this week after he was reported driving recklessly.
Kristian David Demblans was charged with possessing marijuana. Multiple baggies containing white powder also found in the vehicle Demblans was driving are being sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for testing.
Deputy Scott Costa was on patrol at approximately 6:31 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, when he received a report of a reckless driver traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Tavernier Creek. A caller stated the driver of the Nissan Maxima struck a curb so hard, it caused the driver to hit his head against the window, cracking the window.
Deputy Costa spotted the Nissan and stopped it near Mile Marker 84 after observing it fail to maintain a lane. There was an odor of marijuana emanating from the car. A search turned up marijuana, multiple baggies and a straw, all containing white powder, a glass pipe, three hypodermic needles and a large number other small baggies commonly used to store and sell narcotics.
Demblans was taken to jail, but was released without bond.
Demblans was released from state prison in 2018 after conviction on a litany of drug charges. He was arrested in 2020 for DUI and 2019 on drug charges. Demblans’ twin brother, Adrian, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for his accessory role in a double homicide in Tavernier in 2015.
Convicted murderer Jeremy Macauley attempted to implicate the Demblans brothers in the murders of Carlos Ortiz, 30, and Tara Rosado, 26, as part of his defense.
Drug trafficking continues to be a major problem in the Florida Keys. Late last week, a 66-year-old Key West man was arrested for possessing a large amount of fentanyl.
Uthon Lee Sloan was charged with trafficking an opium derivative.
Deputy Ty Torres stopped a blue Jeep Cherokee southbound on U.S. 1 on Big Pine Key at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, for speeding.
Sloan stated there was nothing illegal in his vehicle and gave consent to search. Sloan became nervous and admitted there was a blue sweatshirt inside the vehicle that contained drugs.
A plastic grocery bag was found in the sweatshirt containing 28.4 grams of fentanyl.
Sloan was taken to jail, where he was being held on $200,000 bond.