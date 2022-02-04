A 55-year-old resident of Jersey City, New Jersey, made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Key West to face money laundering charges.
According to the indictment, from about February to April 2020, in Monroe County, Naby Toure conspired with others to launder the proceeds of illegal activity: wire fraud. In addition to conspiracy, the indictment charges that Toure committed money laundering on March 31, 2020, when he deposited an $18,600 check into a bank account and on April 2, 2020, when he deposited a $17,000 check into a different bank account.
If convicted, Toure faces up to 10 years in federal prison, if convicted. Toure’s trial is set for Feb. 28, before U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, made the announcement.
FBI Miami Key West Resident Agency investigated the case with the assistance of the Key West Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Yisel Valdes and Lindsey Lazopoulos Friedman are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Brown is handling asset forfeiture.
An indictment contains mere allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.