A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Thursday charging a Key Largo man with submitting approximately $42 million in fraudulent health care claims to United Healthcare.
According to allegations in the indictment, from April 2013 to March 2017, Bradley Jason Kantor, 49, owned and operated Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Inc., a purported medical clinic in Davie, Florida that provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, such as allergy testing and allergy shots, to commercial insurance beneficiaries, according to the U.S. Attorney Office.
It is alleged that Kantor offered and paid kickbacks to co-conspirators to induce them to refer beneficiaries to MDI, so that MDI could bill commercial insurers for services that it never provided, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.
The indictment alleges that MDI submitted approximately $42 million in false and fraudulent claims to United Healthcare, and that United paid MDI more than $12 million in reimbursement for services that beneficiaries never received. According to the indictment, Kantor purchased a $3 million home in the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida, two Winnebago motor coaches, and a 37-foot yacht with the proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The indictment charges Kantor with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud. If convicted, Kantor faces up to 50 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, federal prosecutors said.
Kantor was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday, April 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid, who sits in Miami.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office announced the charges.
FBI Miami investigated the case, and the U.S. Department of Labor provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Gilfarb and Michael B. Homer are prosecuting it, federal prosecutors said.
An indictment is a charging instrument containing allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.