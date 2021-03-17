One of Monroe County’s most wanted criminals is now in custody after a joint investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The Key West Police Special Investigation Unit, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution all played a role in the apprehension of Yosbel Flores Rodriguez, who was being sought on a $10 million bond following a 2013 drug trafficking investigation.
The joint detective work led investigators to Merida, Mexico, where on March 12 Flores Rodriguez, 40 of Miami, was apprehended and deported to the United States, according to KWPD spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
In 2013, Flores Rodriguez was arrested for conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs, including opioids. He failed to appear in court and, as a result, the warrant was issued, according to Crean.
Flores-Rodriguez was part of a group under investigation in 2013 for drug possession and trafficking.
A traffic stop in the Upper Keys had resulted in the seizure of 500 illegal prescription pills and eight grams of cocaine. Arrested were Ihobel Perez, of Stock Island, and Alberto Vizcaino Gonzalez, of Miami. Both are felony charges.
An earlier investigation in the Lower Keys that spanned local and federal law enforcement groups resulted in multiple arrests that netted two kilograms of cocaine, hundreds of pills, nearly $200,000 in cash and guns. Arrested in that investigation was Jasmani Vizcaino Gonzalez.
The 2013 investigations involved Key West Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.
In 2015, Flores-Rodrigues was named in a case that sought to reverse an earlier dismissal order involving himself and the other defendants. That case was remanded for further proceedings.