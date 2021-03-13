A 38-year-old Florida City man and a 46-year-old Key West woman were arrested Wednesday night following a pursuit on Big Pine Key.
Travis Jermaine Gamble was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed chemical weapon (pepper spray) by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed electronic weapon (stun gun) by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. He was cited for speeding and running stop signs.
Latoiya Cecole Allen was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (pills), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy Aaron Roddy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu speeding on U.S. 1 in the Key Deer Zone on Big Pine Key at approximately 10:52 p.m. The car pulled over and stopped near Mile Marker 32, but then quickly sped away traveling southbound. The car fled reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone before turning onto First Street. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer joined the pursuit as the car began speeding through the area of Big Pine Key colloquially known as the Avenues.
The car stopped at the Big Pine Motel parking lot. The driver, identified as Gamble, fled on foot. The sole passenger, identified as Allen, remained on scene. FWC officers detained Allen. A U.S. Border Patrol K9 Unit and other Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies also arrived on scene. A search was conducted that included the U.S. Border Patrol K9, but Gamble was not located. A tennis shoe was found stuck in the fence behind the motel. Sheriff’s Office K9 Coral also responded to the scene. A small amount of marijuana, two pills and a metal grinder were found in Allen’s possession.
K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the car, and a search of the vehicle yielded the following:
• Gamble’s driver’s license;
• 15.3 grams of cocaine;
• 11.7 grams of amphetamines;
• A small amount of marijuana;
• A Vipertek stun gun;
• A can of pepper spray;
• $2,734 in cash; and
• Baggies often used to sell drugs.
Allen was taken to the Monroe County Jail but was later released.
Hours later, as the sun was rising at 6:12 a.m., Deputy Roddy decided to head over to the Tom Thumb gas station as he knew it to be busy in the mornings. Deputy Roddy suspected Gamble may be there looking for a ride. The deputy was met outside by a clerk who asked if he was looking for someone. The clerk said there was a male matching Gamble’s description asking customers for a ride. Deputy Roddy found Gamble hiding behind the gas station. He was missing a shoe that matched the one found in the fence behind the Big Pine Motel.
Gamble said he ran because he is on probation.
Gamble was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was being held without bond.
Gamble has previously served two separate prison sentences for drug-related offenses out of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.