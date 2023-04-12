Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were busy this weekend chasing suspects and arresting one person reportedly trafficking fentanyl and other drugs.
Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Homestead man on Sunday, April 9, after they discovered fentanyl and other drugs following a traffic stop, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Staphvon Kurt Johnson was arrested on felony charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and illegal possession of personal identification information, according to Linhardt.
Johnson was stopped on U.S. 1 in Marathon at approximately 2:12 a.m. for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. A smell of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, Linhardt said.
During a search of his vehicle, deputies reportedly found 11.7 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and 3.8 grams of marijuana laced with fentanyl. They also reportedly found drivers licenses, identification cards, Social Security cards, credit cards and checks with different names on them, Linhardt said.
In addition, deputies confiscated three cellphones, one computer tablet and $860 cash in suspected drug proceeds, Linhardt said.
On Saturday, deputies arrested a 34-year-old Miami motorist was arrested after reportedly fleeing from deputies in Key Largo, Linhardt said. Jeppsnel Saint Louis was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and having an expired tag. He also had a warrant out of Miami-Dade County for petit theft, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office reportedly attempted to stop Saint Louis for driving with an expired tag at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 102. Saint Louis sped up, reaching speeds of 100 mph, while weaving around traffic, Linhardt said. The Sheriff’s Office canceled the pursuit for safety reasons. Saint Louis stopped shortly thereafter and was taken into custody without incident.
Saint Louis was the second driver arrested on Saturday on fleeing and eluding charges. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dailys Perez-Garcia, of Homestead, after reportedly fleeing from deputies in Key Largo, Linhardt said. Perez-Garcia was charged with fleeing and eluding.
Perez-Garcia was driving northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 101 at approximately 4:30 a.m. She was flickering her lights and veering on and off the bicycle path when the Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop, Linhardt said. She failed to stop until her tires were spiked by the Sheriff’s Office. She eventually stopped near Mile Marker 106 and refused verbal commands to exit the vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle and taken to jail, Linhardt said.
Last week, Key West police officers made a significant drug arrest and confiscated a sizable quantity of cocaine.
On April 4, the Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit, along with Alpha Night Shift, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop which led to the seizure of a large amount of narcotics, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
After a Key West Police canine officer alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, detectives searched and found more than 4 ounces of powder cocaine, Crean said. The seized narcotics have a street value of more than $6,400, Crean said.
Jesus Rodriguez-Garcia, 57, and Carmen Cruz-Rodriguez, 59, both of Key West, were arrested on felony charges of trafficking cocaine and tampering with evidence, Crean said.