Key West Police have arrested a man suspected in two reported assaults of women downtown during the past week, according to KWPD spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Cordell Cameron Presley Nunn, 26, faces charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.
Police had received reports of a man riding a bicycle downtown in the early morning hours assaulting women.
Police were able to identify the suspect after stopping a bike at night with no lights. With help from residents and businesses, officers were able to retrieve videos from several downtown locations that helped identify Nunn.
According to reports, in one incident Nunn grabbed the victim from behind and forcibly put his hand down the front of her pants. During the other incident, he came from behind while riding his bicycle and snatched a bag from a woman walking on the sidewalk. During a struggle, Nunn forcefully stole the bag, which contained money and personal belongings.
After the arrest, police linked Nunn to another battery incident on a woman in which he slapped her buttocks.
More evidence was discovered when Nunn was arrested, and further charges are pending.