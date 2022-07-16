A routine traffic stop and the drug-sniffing talents of K9 Officer Jigsaw led Key West Police to the discovery of substantial quantities of narcotics individually packaged for sale, prompting the arrest of three people on Wednesday.
Cocaine, crack, amphetamines, mushrooms, marijuana and other pills were located in the vehicle, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. Arrested on traffic and narcotics offenses were Solimar Santos Perez, Jacob Stamey and Joseph Mowery, Crean said.
In addition to the drugs packaged for sale, officers discovered $6,074 in cash, which is suspected to be proceeds from drugs sales, Crean said. The money and vehicle were seized.
Although the police report was not yet available, Key West Police Chief Sean Bradenburg discussed the bust on U.S. 1 Radio on Thursday.
“Jigsaw does not alert to marijuana, so if Jigsaw alerts on your car, even if you have marijuana, we gotta keep looking because there’s something else there,” Bradenburg said. “And in this case, there was a lot more there.”
Santos Perez, who faces six drug-related charges, was being held at the Monroe County Jail on $210,000 bond, while Stamey and Mowery were released without bond, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office website.
On Thursday, a Marathon man was arrested on cocaine and fentanyl charges after he was found sleeping in a car at a Layton resort.
Jesse Paul Barnett, 34, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Barnett was sleeping in a car at the Lime Tree Bay Resort with the vehicle’s blinkers and windshield wipers on, although it was not raining. Suspected cocaine and a bag containing a brown powdery substance were in view, and deputies discovered 16 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of fentanyl and $1,256 in suspected drug proceeds.
Barnett was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital then to jail, where he was being held on $500,000 bond.