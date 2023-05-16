Local law enforcement officers made a series of drug arrests in the past week, which included arrests for such street drugs as methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
The Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Special Response Team, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection, executed a search warrant on Friday, May 12, at an apartment in the Lang Milian Apartments, 301 White St., and arrested two people on drug charges, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The search warrant was the result of a narcotics investigation, Crean said. Detectives and special agents reportedly found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, multiple digital scales and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illicit narcotics, according to Crean.
Barbara Roof, 67, and Alfred Kennedy, 58, both of Key West, were arrested following the search, Crean said. Officers arrested Roof on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Kennedy on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Kennedy was arrested on an outstanding warrant for resisting an officer, Crean said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also made several arrests on drug related charges in the past week.
Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Summerland Key man on May 10 after reportedly finding a half-ounce of cocaine and more than 2 ounces of marijuana following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Joaquin N. Fernandez Jr. was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, Linhardt said.
Fernandez was stopped in a Nissan van in Marathon that was following other traffic too closely at about 5:30 p.m. Canine deputy Coral alerted to the presence of narcotics and the drugs were found inside the vehicle, Linhardt said.
Also on May 10, deputies pulled over a 43-year-old Fort Lauderdale motorist for reportedly driving erratically, and the driver and a female passenger were arrested after drugs were found in the vehicle, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Ronald Roberto Rivas on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving with an attached vehicle tag not assigned, Linhardt said. Also, deputies cited him for driving with an open container and passing in a no-passing zone.
Katie Campbell, 42, of Islamorada, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Linhardt said.
Rivas was driving a Chrysler Intrepid on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 30 at approximately 8:42 p.m. that was speeding and passing illegally. A traffic stop was conducted and marijuana was in plain view inside the vehicle. An open beer was also observed. A small amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found in the vehicle, reports state.