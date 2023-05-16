Local law enforcement officers made a series of drug arrests in the past week, which included arrests for such street drugs as methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Special Response Team, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection, executed a search warrant on Friday, May 12, at an apartment in the Lang Milian Apartments, 301 White St., and arrested two people on drug charges, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.